Classic Theatre of San Antonio changing up production plans

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway officials announced their shutdown will be extended again until May 30, 2021, on Friday.

However, in the Alamo City, the Classic Theatre of San Antonio is one week into their production of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

The theatre shut down just days before a production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we’re getting four weeks in and six weeks in, it became clear this is not just an interruption. But it’s a disruption,” Executive and Artistic Director Kelly Hilliard Roush said.

Since then, staff has had to postpone their production schedule and cancel its summer camps.

The theatre teamed up with the San Antonio Botanical Garden to host outside live productions.

Staff said they began working on a comeback as far back as July. They even planned to reopen, but then the summer spike in cases halted them.

Since then, the theater has been conducting virtual rehearsals and planning for its return.

Staff said safety is their number one priority and they are not afraid to stop or postpone performances if the risk level in San Antonio increases.

“Because for me, the bottom line was always we will not be doing this if it’s not as safe as possible,” Roush said. “That we can mitigate the risk as much as possible.”

All actors have masks built into their costumes and they will be social distancing except for the two leads who are married.

The audience is required to wear masks and they are asked to bring their own seating.

