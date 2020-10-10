Videos show viral TikToker ‘Mr. Hamilton’ visited San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re an avid TikTok user, you may have heard of @MrHamilton.

If not, he’s essentially TikTok famous from creating a dance to Justin Timberlake’s song, “Suit and Tie.” Well that, and getting noticed by singer Lizzo after she dueted a video of Hamilton singing and making her laugh. That video alone currently has 6.4 million likes and counting.

Earlier this week, @MrHamilton, or Casey Hamilton, posted TikTok videos of him visiting San Antonio. He’s seen stopping by the Alamo, dancing to “Suit and Tie” on the San Antonio Riverwalk and seeing the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

Below are videos of his visit to the Alamo City that were posted to his TikTok channel:

Hamilton first began using TikTok as a classroom tool, as he was a teacher in Plant City, Florida, according to an article from FOX 13 News.

He has since taken a leave of absence in wake of his success with the video-sharing app and is working to become a full-time entertainer, FOX 13 News reports.

Hamilton currently has 4.8 million followers and counting and 144.4 million likes on TikTok.

