Castle Hills police arrest teen driver after chase, crash

Witness says car reached speeds of about 100 miles per hour

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A 17-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly leading Castle Hills police on a chase that a witness says reached speeds of up to about 100 miles per hour.

The witness said he was at a bus stop on Vance Jackson Road near Interstate 10 when he saw the car whiz by him, followed by several patrol cars, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The car, which was carrying the teen driver and a 27-year-old woman, came to a sudden stop when it crashed into another vehicle head-on near Greenhaven Drive.

Police say a newspaper delivery person was inside the other vehicle and no one was hurt.

They took the teen driver and his passenger, a woman who he told officers he had just met and picked up, into custody.

Police say the 17-year-old had refused to stop for officers somewhere in the area of West Avenue in Castle Hills.

They said he sped away and led them on a chase, crossing into the San Antonio city limits.

At one point, officers thought they had him cornered on a dead-end street, but the driver managed to slip past them by driving in and out of a ditch.

After arresting him, police spent some time searching the area along Vance Jackson Road, looking for a gun which they say he had tossed out of the car.

It is unclear if they ever found that gun.

