Castle Hills police arrest teen driver after chase, crash

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A 17-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly leading Castle Hills police on a chase that a witness says reached speeds of up to about 100 miles per hour.

The witness said he was at a bus stop on Vance Jackson Road near Interstate 10 when he saw the car whiz by him, followed by several patrol cars, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The car, which was carrying the teen driver and a 27-year-old woman, came to a sudden stop when it crashed into another vehicle head-on near Greenhaven Drive.

Police say a newspaper delivery person was inside the other vehicle and no one was hurt.

They took the teen driver and his passenger, a woman who he told officers he had just met and picked up, into custody.

Police say the 17-year-old had refused to stop for officers somewhere in the area of West Avenue in Castle Hills.

They said he sped away and led them on a chase, crossing into the San Antonio city limits.

At one point, officers thought they had him cornered on a dead-end street, but the driver managed to slip past them by driving in and out of a ditch.

After arresting him, police spent some time searching the area along Vance Jackson Road, looking for a gun which they say he had tossed out of the car.

It is unclear if they ever found that gun.