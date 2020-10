SAN ANTONIO – Infectious disease doctor Ruth Berggren with UT Health San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine says we should be taking safety precautions like hand washing to prevent more than just coronavirus. In the latest KSAT Q&A she talks about transmission of covid-19 and things like the common cold.

