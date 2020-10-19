Man who broke into apartment shot, killed by neighbor, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who broke into an apartment on the city’s South Side was shot and killed by a neighbor as they left the apartment late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the The Flats at Big Tex in San Antonio Apartments in the 420 block of Blue Star after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a resident of a 4th floor apartment called his neighbor and told him someone was breaking into his apartment from the balcony.

Police said when the intruder made it into the apartment with a gun the resident ran out the front door and the neighbor came out to help. That’s when, police said, the neighbor fired multiple shots, killing him.

Authorities said the intruder was a man in his 30s. No other identification was given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No other injuries were reported.