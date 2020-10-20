Apartment residents in southeast San Antonio face health concerns due to power outages

SAN ANTONIO – Residents who live at a Southeast Side apartment complex said recurring power outages have become more than an inconvenience -- they are causing health concerns.

Several large generators could be seen Tuesday on the property of the Spanish Spur Apartments in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive, where management said it’s working on a permanent fix.

Renters said the generators also fail at times, and on top of that, they said they have heard broken promises to resolve the issue before.

Steve Rocco, an apartment resident, said because of health reasons, he and his family were forced out of their apartment around 6 p.m. Sunday when the power went out.

“My baby is on a ventilator. She is very ill. We lost all our groceries. We had to rent a motel for two days, and we don’t have that kind of money,” Rocco said.

Rocco and tenants like Joshua Ahlgren said this isn’t the first time they’ve been left in the dark.

“Almost once a week, the power goes out,” Ahlgren said.

Ahlgren said Sunday’s power outage also left him dealing with health issues.

“I also am on a breathing machine. And, so my machine shut off, so I couldn’t breathe,” Ahlgren said.

Tenants said it took 26 hours after the power went out Sunday for management to bring in generators. But renters said the generators are unreliable and the power went out again, and didn’t come back on until early Tuesday morning.

KSAT 12 News contacted CPS Energy, which had no reports of outages in the area. The property manager who has been on the job for just under two months admits the issue is internal but said it will be resolved soon.

“From my understanding, it is two to three days. I can’t quote you on that. But that’s what my conversation was with the electrical company that we hired,” said property manager Angel Menjivar.

County records show the apartment complex changed ownership in March after the previous owner filed for bankruptcy.