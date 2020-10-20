Live Oak resident celebrates turning 102 with parade

LIVE OAK, Texas – Live Oak resident Ozelle Jordan turned 102 on Tuesday, and her birthday was celebrated with a parade.

The residents and workers at Serenity Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care held a drive by parade led by the Live Oak Police Department.

Jordan was born in 1918, the year the Spanish Flu broke out and graduated from Halandale High School in 1935.

“She is just full of life,” Holly Buell, Ozelle’s granddaughter said. “She is always joking around and happy all the time. For 102 she is so full of life, she’s with it and aware of everything going on. We just wanted to show her how much we love her.”

Ozelle was only 17 years old when she graduated because her high school only went to 11th grade. She has since had two children, three grand children and six great grand children.

One of the staff at the care center had her two-months old baby boy at the parade. Jordan was excited to interact with the child, as the two are more than 101 years apart in age.

A Live Oak resident celebrated her 102nd birthday on Tuesday. Image 2. (KSAT)

Jordan is a Rangers, Astros and Spurs fan and the silver and black even sent her a goodie bag for her birthday. She attributes her long life to many years of gardening.

Her family said her third grade teacher added the last “e” to her first name Ozelle, because her teacher said it sounded better. Happy birthday Ozelle Jordan!