Pre-K 4 SA closes East Education Center after 4 staff members, 1 student test positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Four staff members and one student have tested positive for COVID-19 at Pre-K 4 SA’s East Education Center, school officials announced Sunday.

Due to the new positive cases, the East Education Center will be closed until further notice and students will transition to remote learning this week.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the Pre-K 4 SA East Education center and transitioning all classes to remote learning effective Monday October 26th,” said Pre-K 4 SA CEO Dr. Sarah Baray, in a statement.

As soon as Pre-K 4 SA was notified of the confirmed cases, staff implemented the following protocols:

conducted contact tracing;

identified children and staff needing to quarantine; and

cleaned and disinfected the building.

According to Pre-K 4 SA, all staff members were tested Sunday and should expect to receive their results Monday. All students who were in classrooms with a staff member who has tested positive will be tested Monday as well, the learning center says.

The East Education Center has since been cleaned and disinfected by Pre-K 4 SA’s custodial team. It will undergo further cleanings before it is closed.

All employees and families of the confirmed cases have been notified. Pre-K 4 SA said it is working with Metro Health to determine when it is safe for children and staff to return on-site.

