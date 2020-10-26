Hidalgo County reports 4 new West Nile cases, 3 new Dengue Fever cases

EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County health officials reported four new West Nile Virus cases and three new cases of Dengue Fever on Monday.

In September, 18 Texas counties reported having a case of West Nile virus, including Bexar County, according to state data.

Eduardo Olivarez, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services director, said even as the county settles into the fall, outdoor activities may still pose a threat to mosquito-borne viruses.

“In many areas of the county, mosquito season is typically during the summer,” Olivarez said. “But in South Texas, we see mosquito-borne illnesses more often in October, November and December.”

Olivarez said the Rio Grande Valley is a hot spot among the mosquito-borne viruses because people tend to go outdoors as the temperatures cool down.

Current state data shows that 21 Texas counties have reported a positive West Nile Virus case in a mosquito pool, livestock animal or human, so far this year.

According to Olivarez, the West Nile cases were found in the Mercedes, Weslaco and Edinburg areas.

County officials said that additionally, three other cases were reported to Hidalgo County a week ago.

The county said that to protect yourself against the spread of West Nile Virus or Dengue Fever, residents should wear long-sleeve shirts and pants while outdoors and avoid standing water.

County officials say treatment efforts have begun across the county.

For more information about the latest statistics for mosquito-borne illnesses, click here.

