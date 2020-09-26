Travis County officials confirm 31 mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile Virus

SAN ANTONIO – Austin Public Health officials are confirming that 31 pools of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Austin-Travis County.

Three probable human cases of West Nile Virus have also been reported in the county so far, officials say.

The affected ZIP codes of where the positive mosquito pools are located can be viewed in the map below, provided by Austin Public Health.

Earlier this month, Brazos County Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Unit also confirmed that mosquito samples from the area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus as well.

That discovery put Brazos County on a list of 17 other counties in Texas in 2020 that have reported a trace of the virus within livestock, humans, or mosquitoes.

State data shows Bexar County is on the list of counties that have found the virus in mosquitoes this year. According to Metro Health, a mosquito captured in a trap east of downtown in July was found to have the virus.

Austin Public Health officials say there are some preventative measures you can take to help contain the spread of the West Nile Virus.

To do this, it’s important to take action to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people work and play, according to the APH.

Be sure to drain all sources of standing water in and around your home, use insect repellent as needed, and wear protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites.

Austin health officials recommend the four Ds to help “fight the bite":

Dusk through dawn Although different species of mosquitos are active at different times of day, the species that spread West Nile Virus are most active between dusk and dawn.

Dress : Wear pants and long sleeves when you are outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; mosquito repellent clothing is also available

DEET : Apply insect repellent that contains DEET. Read and follow label instructions. Spray both exposed skin and clothing with repellent.

Drain: Get rid of standing water in your yard and neighborhood. Old tires, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, birdbaths and wading pools can be breeding sites for mosquitos.

To learn more about protection against the West Nile Virus, click here.