No additional positive COVID-19 cases among Pre-K 4 SA East Education Center staff, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – No additional staff members at the Pre-K 4 SA East Education Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The announcement comes one day after officials reported that four staff members and one student had tested positive for the virus at the campus. Pre-K 4 SA officials said all students and families were tested Monday and are awaiting results.

The center will remain closed through Tuesday pending the test results, officials said.

Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray said the testing information will determine what the next will be at the campus.

“We are happy to learn that no additional staff have tested positive and are hopeful the same will be true for children," Baray said. “We will continue to consult with Metro Health as we work through our protocols designed to keep children, families and staff safe.”

