Is your home prepared for the winter?

As you pull out your jackets more than your flip-flops, it’s time to tackle a few simple chores around the house.

First up, check your insulation.

The key to keeping cold out is finding out how it’s getting in. Angie’s List Founder, Angie Hicks says the first sign of cold is a great time to check the seals around your windows and doors.

An easy way to do that is to take a candle around in front of the windows lit and if it flickers, then you probably have a draft that needs attention.

If you’re starting to see cracks in your caulking, don’t worry – it’s an easy task with the right tools.

David Price with Well Done Handyman & Home Renovations advises homeowners to not buy cheap caulk guns. Price says cheaper caulker guns tend to spread caulk, and don’t work as effectively.

Before the cold weather really hits, make sure your gutters are clear of leaves and debris.

For your own safety make sure your chimney is clean. Service your furnace and change the filter, and show some love to your water heater.

“Many homeowners don’t think about their water heater until it goes out and they get a cold shower, but there is some simple maintenance you can do that can really increase the efficiency of your water heater,” says Hicks. “Simply by draining the water heater once a year, you can increase its efficiency by 50 percent.”

Be sure your summer equipment is appropriately maintained and stored. It’s also a good idea to get a roof inspection in the fall.

Just remember, finding and repairing any minor damage now, could save you big in the colder months.