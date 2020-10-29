Woman, dog killed in 2-alarm apartment fire on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and a dog are dead following a 2-alarm apartment fire on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9:10 a.m. at the Star Club Apartments in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said when firefighters arrived, they found a heavy flames coming from the first floor apartment with fire shooting out of the windows.

Firefighters had to “reset” the fire due to the size and heat of the flames, meaning they shot water through a window before crews could enter, Hood said.

The fire chief said despite the best efforts of emergency crews, a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters found the woman in a hallway along with a dog inside the apartment. The flames were contained to to the original apartment, but three other apartments had minor smoke and water damage and had to be evacuated, Hood said.

There were no other injuries reported to residents or firefighters. Hood said the residents of the other three apartments may be displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 33 units answered the call.

