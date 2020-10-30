Holiday events in Boerne canceled due to coronavirus pandemic, mayor says

BOERNE, Texas – City-sponsored holiday events in the city of Boerne won’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Tim Handren made the announcement Friday that Dickens on Main, set for Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, and the annual Weihnachts Parade, planned for Dec. 5, will not go on as scheduled.

“As stated from the beginning, we were hopeful to be able to hold our holiday events knowing that many look forward to them. However, the health and safety of our community will always come first,” Handren said in a statement.

The cancellation of the holiday events were “out of an abundance of caution,” according to city officials. This also comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to increase across the nation and across Texas.

“While it saddens me to make this decision, it is unfortunately the most prudent option for us to take. I applaud the work our city staff did to reimagine a scaled-down Dickens on Main this year in an attempt to make it as safe as possible,” Handren said. “The spread of COVID is increasing and it would not be appropriate to host events that bring 10,000-15,000 people into a compact area.”

Residents in Boerne are still encouraged to visit the Hill Country Mile and other local businesses to enjoy Christmas lights and the atmosphere while also staying socially distant and safe.

The Hill Country Mile will be decorated and covered in festive lights, and outdoor holiday music will be playing on select weekends for residents to enjoy as they visit stores downtown.

The music comes from a partnership between the city and a vendor in an effort to “enhance the holiday ambiance.”

City officials say despite the event cancellations, during the Christmas season, Boerne will be the “perfect small-town picturesque venue to shop, dine and spend time with family.”

RELATED: These tips can help you get ahead of the holiday hustle