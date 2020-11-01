Fredericksburg ranks as second most charming Southern small town, travel website says

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The city of Fredericksburg is being recognized for its signature southern charm.

Big 7 Travel, a travel website, listed Fredericksburg as the second most charming southern small town out of 25 others in one of its recent reports.

Beaufort, South Carolina claimed the top spot as the most charming southern small town, followed by Fredericksburg and Gatlinburg, Tennessee in third.

The report took into account history of the cities, landscapes, and the overall sense of community each of these small, southern towns have to offer.

Fredericksburg was deemed as one of the most “adorable small towns in the Lone Star State,” the travel website said. It’s full description of Fredericksburg can be read below:

“Tucked within the Texas Hill Country, you’ll find one of the most adorable small towns in the Lone Star State. Fredericksburg is famous for its incredible craft beer and wine scene and great shopping. No chain stores are allowed in the city centre, and the town boasts a whopping 150 boutiques alone. Whether you’re going for wine, shopping or just to soak up the atmosphere, you’ll leave with a smile.”

To read the full report, click here.

