‘How to roll a joint’ starts trending in New Jersey after state votes to legalize marijuana

NEW JERSEY – Voters in New Jersey just passed legislation the authorize the legal use of recreational use of marijuana and now it seems some people are getting ready to partake in the once-illegal past time based on a unique spike of Google searches.

TMZ first reported a nearly 3,000% jump in the search term “how to roll a joint” on Tuesday evening as Garden State residents saw the ballot measure to legally smoke, grow and sell marijuana pass.

In fact, three of the top five Google searches in New Jersey as of Wednesday morning all relate to the legalization of marijuana vote for the state - the other two are election results for the presidential race.

Marijuana for recreational use is already legal in 11 states including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Nevada, Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine.

Arizona, Montana and South Dakota also voted to legalize recreational marijuana in the 2020 election along with New Jersey.

