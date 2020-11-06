San Marcos police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing ex’s new boyfriend during custody exchange

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police caught up with a suspect who they say stabbed a man, destroyed the evidence and tried to get away.

San Marcos officials say the stabbing happened Wednesday during a custody exchange between 21-year-old Jonathan Luna, his child’s mother and her new boyfriend.

Police say Luna stabbed the child’s mother’s new boyfriend during an altercation and then left the scene.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.

When officers caught up with Luna, he claimed he did it with a set of keys. But investigators say they believe he got rid of a knife he was caught using on surveillance video captured during the altercation.

Luna is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and tampering with evidence.