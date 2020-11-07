80-year-old woman found dead in Atascosa County home, sheriff’s office says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The search for an 80-year-old woman in far north Atascosa County has been discontinued after authorities said she was found dead in her home.

Christine Fernandez was found deceased Saturday morning in her residence in the Palo Alto subdivision behind a seven-foot mount of household items, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Fernandez was first reported missing around 9:30 p.m., Oct. 28.

PRESS RELEASE FROM: Chief Deputy Jake Guerra Missing Person Silver Alert on Christine Fernandez, age 80, of the Palo... Posted by Atascosa County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 7, 2020

No foul play is suspected and the Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy.

