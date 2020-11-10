Edgewood ISD to begin testing students, staff for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District officials announced Tuesday that the district would begin testing students and staff members for COVID-19.

According to the district, the tests are a collaborative effort with Community Labs—a nonprofit which conducts and processes testing for the virus— to create a “COVID safe zone,” and will allow schools in the district to continue day-to-day activities with peace of mind.

The district said in a statement that the first phase of the testing process will begin at 7:15 a.m. for teachers and 8:15 a.m. for students on Wednesday at John F. Kennedy High School Auditorium.

Eduardo Hernández, superintendent of Edgewood ISD, said the testing will allow district members to slow the spread of the virus in the area.

“The collaboration with Community Labs and the ASPIRE Network, allows us to put in place additional safety measures for our students and staff, which is always our main priority," Hernández said. With the additional testing, we will be able to detect those individuals, who may be asymptomatic, and help decrease the spread of the virus in our district and our city.”

The company said it can identify asymptomatic, silent spreaders of COVID-19 by providing 24-hour test results, scale, accuracy and a “less invasive test” gathered by swabbing the front of the nostril.

Related: Bexar County election workers given free COVID-19 testing