Judge orders replacement of clerks, threatens legal action against district clerk if not done by Monday

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday, 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro issued an order noting that deputy district clerks assigned to district courts serve at the pleasure of the judges. The order concluded by threatening to hold Bexar County District Clerk Mary Angie Garcia in contempt of court is she did not replace two clerks assigned to his court by Monday.

Castro had requested the transfer earlier, according to Garcia.

“I told him we would look. We would shuffle around. We would do what we had to do,” Garcia said. “On Monday, he physically went in and told them they had to leave -- ‘Take your things and leave my courtroom.’”

Garcia said Castro told her court manager that “he was upset because they did not say good morning to him.”

Castro did not comment on the situation, except to say that his order speaks for itself.

A letter to KSAT 12, from Ana Amici, court administration administrative counsel, written on Castro’s behalf read in part:

“Judge Castro acted within his duty and responsibility so he could be assured that the District Court had the resources needed to efficiently conduct court business.”

Two new clerks have been assigned to Castro’s court.

“We’re just trying to make it a smooth operational office,” Garcia said.