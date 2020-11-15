Best new 2020 Christmas songs to add to your holiday playlist

It’s mid-November, but some of us are already putting up our Christmas decorations and blaring out the holiday tunes!

Whether you’re listening to the classic Christmas songs by Josh Groban, Mariah Carey, or even Michael Bublé, some artists have already come out with new holiday masterpieces to add to your playlist this year.

Here’s a breakdown of some of our favorite new Christmas tunes:

1. “Take Me Home For Christmas,” by Dan + Shay

This country musical duo just released their first signature Christmas song on Nov. 12, and it’s already topping the charts. Trust us, it’s worth a listen... or several!

2. “December Baby,” by JoJo

This song will bring you back to your early years at Christmas. It’s a must-play on Christmas Day.

3. “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” by Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé

Yes, both of these artists are already known for some of their Christmas tunes, but this is a new song to add to the mix. Parton and Bublé singing together is also such a treat.

4. “I Need You Christmas,” by The Jonas Brothers

No, JoBros, we need YOU this Christmas. Whether you’re an avid fan of the trio or not, this is a hit you won’t want to miss.

5. “My Gift” album by Carrie Underwood

This whole album is a gift to all of us. Thank you, Carrie Underwood.

6. “Here This Christmas” by Gwen Stefani

We’re here for this, Gwen Stefani! This song will definitely spice up your holiday mix.

7. “Lit This Year,” by Florida Georgia Line

If you’re looking for a laugh, this will be a Christmas song you’ll enjoy.

8. “How Could This Be Christmas?” by Mandy Moore

With Mandy Moore’s soothing voice, you’ll want to listen to this every day leading up to Christmas. Such a beautiful tune, and it’s not the only song she has released this holiday season. Moore also did a rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

9. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Kelly Clarkson

Disclaimer, this song is NOT a cover of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You.” Instead, it’s a cover of Vince Vance & The Valiants' but of course, Clarkson adds her own spin.

10. “Amazing Grace” by Pentatonix

This will surely add some A cappella to your holiday mix this year!

Whether some of these songs are covers of traditional Christmas tunes, or they’re brand new, we’ll be listening to these jams all month long.

