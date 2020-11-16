KSAT Kids: Today in History, Nov. 16

Today is Monday, Nov. 16, the 321st day of 2020. There are 45 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 16, 1970, the Lockheed L-1011 Tristar jetliner went on its first test flight, from Palmdale, Calif.

On this date:

In 1776, British troops captured Fort Washington in New York during the American Revolution.

In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.

In 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.

In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.

In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.

In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.

In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.

In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.

In 2017, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken became the first member of Congress to be caught up in a wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior, after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. (Franken eventually resigned from the Senate.)

In 2018, a U.S. official said intelligence officials had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Today’s Birthdays:

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 56. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 56. Actor Harry Lennix is 56. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 54. Actor Lisa Bonet is 53. Actor Tammy Lauren is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 51. Actor Martha Plimpton is 50. Actor Michael Irby is 48. Actor Missi Pyle is 48. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 43. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 43. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 41. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 38. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 36. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 32. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 27. Actor Casey Moss is 27. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 25.