Dog rescued, residents displaced in apartment fire on San Antonio’s Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – A dog was rescued from an apartment fire Tuesday morning on the city’s Northwest Side.

When firefighters arrived at the complex in the 1300 block of Gardina Street, they found heavy smoke and fire in the second-floor attic, said San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington.

Firefighters aggressively fought the blaze and were able to control it quickly, Arrington said.

Some residents were displaced and apartment management is working to help them find temporary shelter.

There was heavy damage to at least three units, Arrington said.

The fire is believed to have started in an apartment under renovation.

A cause is under investigation.