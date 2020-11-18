Del Rio News-Herald announces closure; final edition to be published Wednesday

DEL RIO, Texas – The Del Rio News-Herald will print its final edition this Wednesday, the publication announced on its website Tuesday afternoon.

The publication said it would no longer publish a newspaper or Grande Magazine.

“Retiring the Del Rio News-Herald this week is an incredibly difficult decision, one made only after long and deep consideration,” said Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns the Del Rio News-Herald.

Woolsey alerted staff about the closure before the final edition was published Tuesday, the paper said.

Woolsey cited current economic conditions as a reason for the closure.

“Closing this newspaper is not what we wanted to do,” he said.

The paper said it reduced its publication days from five to two in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effort to cut costs did not help sustain the publication.

The parent company of the paper will provide employees with compensation packages.

The paper said it would refund subscribers their remaining balances.

The Del Rio News-Herald started in 1884, but it didn’t take on its current name until after the consolidation of two separate titles in 1929.