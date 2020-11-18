Homeless man crossing street hit by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A homeless man crossing the street was hit by a car early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. near East Commerce Street and Interstate 37 downtown.

According to police, the homeless man was crossing Commerce Street under Interstate 37 when he was struck by the car.

Police said the man hit was taken to an area hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car did stop to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.