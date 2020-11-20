Driver expected to face charges after deadly overnight crash on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who San Antonio police say was speeding and possibly drunk is expected to face charges after a deadly crash overnight.

Police say the man, who was driving a pickup, caused the crash on Highway 281 near Thousand Oaks.

They say they had reports that he was speeding when his truck slammed into a car, crushing it.

A woman who was inside that vehicle died at the scene.

Police did not release her name right away, but said she appeared to be in her 40s.

Officers at the scene said the pickup driver appeared to be intoxicated, although they would need testing to confirm it.

If it turns out he was drunk, he could face a charge of intoxication manslaughter.