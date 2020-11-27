SAPD officer hit in crash on Highway 281; 2 hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized Friday morning after she was hit while on the scene of a traffic accident on Highway 281.

The female officer was struck around 7:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes on Highway 281 near the Josephine Street entrance ramp, just north of downtown, according to SAPD.

Officers were already working on a minor traffic accident at the curve when a Buick lost control and slid sideways.

Police said the Buick or another compact car involved in the accident hit the officer as she was standing at the back of her patrol vehicle.

She suffered leg injuries and was taken to Metropolitan Methodist Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the man driving the Buick had to be extracted from his vehicle by firefighters.

The man suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital. His condition is also unknown at this time.

Police said neither the officer’s or man’s injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

Slick streets are thought to be the factor in this crash, police said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

A San Antonio police officer was struck around 7:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the northbound lanes on Highway 281 near the Josephine Street entrance ramp, just north of downtown, according to SAPD. (KSAT)

A San Antonio police officer was struck around 7:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the northbound lanes on Highway 281 near the Josephine Street entrance ramp, just north of downtown, according to SAPD. (KSAT)

Read also: