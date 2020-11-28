BCSO: Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase near Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is now behind bars and facing a string of charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase overnight in the Medical Center area in a stolen vehicle, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of Dalehurst.

The sheriff’s office had received word of a stolen vehicle driving into San Antonio from Austin. Soon after, they spotted the stolen vehicle in the Medical Center area.

The vehicle passed by a deputy and a chase ensued, lasting about 20 to 30 minutes. During the chase, the driver reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour, according to the BCSO.

Officials said deputies got into position on Vance Jackson, near Loop 410, to lay down spikes. However, the driver drove through the spikes and blew out his front tires before he made a left turn onto the frontage road of I-10 and headed the wrong way, the BCSO said.

The driver stopped the vehicle down the road and then fled on foot into a neighborhood. Officials used a Eagle helicopter to find the suspect, who was found on top of the roof of a home on Dalehurst.

The sheriff’s office was able to apprehend the suspect quickly and take them into custody.

The suspect is facing charges of evading arrest, stealing a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Officials said the suspect already had a felony for an unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The BCSO said they also found what appeared to be meth in the vehicle as well. Deputies are testing the substance and charges are still pending.

