Man crashes truck outside Wilderness Elementary School, found dead by officials

SAN ANTONIO – A man driving a truck suffered a medical episode and crashed outside of Wilderness Elementary School, according to North East Independent School District officials.

When San Antonio Police and Fire Departments arrived on scene Saturday afternoon in the 21000 block of Wilderness Oak, they discovered the man was deceased.

North East Independent School District officials said the incident caused minor damage to the property.

“The driver had a medical incident while driving and passed away. Minor damage. SAPD is handling,” said NEISD Executive Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor.

