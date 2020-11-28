SAPD: Woman, toddler killed in two-vehicle crash on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and a 2-year-old child are dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Friday night in the 3700 block of E. Southcross.

Police said the driver of a silver SUV was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Southcross when she crashed with a gray Sedan that was traveling in the second lane. The Sedan had a 48-year-old woman driving and had a 2-year-old passenger that was restrained with a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told police the driver of the SUV was in the wrong-way of traffic and dodged other vehicles multiple times shortly before the crash.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her mid-30s, and the 2-year-old passenger in the Sedan died from their injuries.

The driver of the Sedan was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.