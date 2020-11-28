Poteet ISD sends students back to remote learning due to uptick in county COVID-19 cases

POTEET, Texas – All students in the Poteet Independent School District will go back to a remote learning model after district officials say COVID-19 cases in Atascosa County have continued to climb.

To date, the county has had 1,862 cases of the virus with 17 deaths and 137 cases within the last 14 days, according to the county’s website.

The district said staff members will return to work on Monday and will be tested for the virus.

Good morning. Poteet ISD students will be staying home due to the high number of cases in Atascosa County and in an... Posted by Poteet ISD on Saturday, November 28, 2020

On Nov. 25, the county’s emergency management office announced that the county’s mask mandate ordinance is running in total effect.

Updated numbers from Texas DSHS are as follows: Today's (Nov 25th 2020) Cases: 1862 Pending Investigation;... Posted by Atascosa County Emergency Management Office on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

“Please continue social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing face coverings while in public to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep others around you and yourself safer from being exposed,” the office said. “We are all a team and must work together until this crisis ends.”

Related: Poteet Strawberry Fest canceled entirely in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic