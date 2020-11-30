KSAT Kids: Today in History, Nov. 30

Today is Monday, Nov. 30, the 335th day of 2020. There are 31 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 30, 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.

On this date:

In 1803, Spain completed the process of ceding Louisiana to France, which had sold it to the United States.

In 1835, Samuel Langhorne Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — was born in Florida, Missouri.

In 1874, British statesman Sir Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim Palace.

1939: Winston Churchill coins the phrase "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma" while describing Russia during a BBC radio broadcast. (Library of Congress, LC-USW33-019093-C)

In 1900, Irish writer Oscar Wilde died in Paris at age 46.

In 1936, London’s famed Crystal Palace, constructed for the Great Exhibition of 1851, was destroyed in a fire.

In 1940, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were married at the Byram River Beagle Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. (The marriage ended in divorce in 1960.)

In 1960, the last DeSoto was built by Chrysler, which had decided to retire the brand after 32 years.

In 1981, the United States and the Soviet Union opened negotiations in Geneva aimed at reducing nuclear weapons in Europe.

In 1987, American author James Baldwin died in Saint Paul de Vence, France, at age 63.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

In 2018, former President George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero who rose through the political ranks to the nation’s highest office, died at his Houston home at the age of 94; his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, had died in April. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, President Donald Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico signed a revised North American trade pact.

Today’s Birthdays:

Today’s Birthdays: G. Gordon Liddy is 90. Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 83. Movie director Ridley Scott is 83. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 80. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 77. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 75. Playwright David Mamet is 73. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 68. Musician Shuggie Otis is 67. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 66. Singer Billy Idol is 65. Historian Michael Beschloss is 65. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 63. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 63. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 58. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 57. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 55. Rock musician Mike Stone is 51. Music producer Steve Aoki is 43. Singer Clay Aiken is 42. Actor Billy Lush is 39. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 38. Actor Kaley Cuoco is 35. Model Chrissy Teigen is 35. Actor Christel Khalil is 33. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse is 32. Actor Adelaide Clemens is 31. Actor Tyla Harris is 20.