SAPD: Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m., Sunday, in the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road at Higgins.

Police said a van struck the man while he was trying to cross the roadway.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver involved was taken into police custody for questioning.

Further details are limited at this time, but police said they believe alcohol may have been involved.

