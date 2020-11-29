Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle while trying to cross road on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man trying to cross the street Saturday night in his wheelchair was hit by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Evers Road, between Wurzbach Road and Loop 410.

The victim, a man in his early 50′s, was thrown from his wheelchair and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to help the man after he was hit. He told police he didn’t see the man trying to cross the road at the time of the incident.

Officers found pieces of the mangled wheelchair throughout the street and on the sidewalk of Evers Road. According to investigators at the scene, the victim was not on the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The incident has been ruled as an accident by police and the driver was not charged.

