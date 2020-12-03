58ºF

WATCH LIVE: Lackland Air Force base kicks off tree lighting ceremony, the first of several holiday celebrations

The ceremony begins and 6 p.m., base officials say

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Brigadier General Caroline M. Miller JBSA Wing Commander Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider light the tree. Dec. 2, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is kicking off in Military City, USA, beginning with a tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Wednesday.

Each area base location will participate in the annual holiday event. Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph’s takes place on Dec. 3 and Joint Base-Fort Sam Houston’s will take place on Dec. 4.

Lackland Tree Lighting Ceremony

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and a parade will follow the event beginning at 6:15 p.m., according to a statement from base officials.

“The holiday season can be difficult, especially when away from loved ones,” base officials said in a statement. “It’s important for our service members and their families to feel a sense of inclusion and tradition here. And, with the added stress of the worldwide pandemic, we hope this year’s ceremony will provide a little bright spot to our attendees.”

The event is open to Department of Defense cardholders. However, to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions and other preventive measures, in-person attendance is minimized and supplemented by a Facebook Live stream.

