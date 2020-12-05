Some Corpus Christi residents urged to shelter in place due to fire on Poth Lane

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Corpus Christi police are urging residents in the 1800 block of Poth Lane to shelter in place until further notice due to an active fire.

Officials said on Facebook Saturday morning the Refinery Terminal Fire Company is working a fire in the area, prompting the shelter in place.

Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments are both responding to the scene.

It’s unclear how severe the fire is as of yet or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

