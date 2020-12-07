Family hopes mother’s death encourages victims of domestic violence to seek help

Converse – A Converse family is hoping their mother’s death encourages other victims of domestic violence to speak up. That mother, Latoucha Green, 41, was allegedly killed by Kendall Blount, 36, her ex-boyfriend.

Latoucha Green was a Sergeant First Class Army Combat Medic and was known for her strong personality.

“Anything I ever needed, she was always there. She answered the phone every time I called. She was always there to give me the best advice. She was always the strong one,” said Dezymber Green, her oldest daughter. “So when this happened, I was like, ‘Dang, who am I going to call now?’”

Latoucha Green’s personality was not only strong, but loving.

“She was so sweet,” Dezymber Green said. “She had a big heart. She really did. Anything anyone would ask, she would do everything to do it.”

Her family said she loved to bake and had a great sense of humor.

“She knew how to have a good time,” Dezymber Green said. “She knew how to make everybody laugh. She was the light of everything.”

Latoucha Green also loved her family deeply and loved her job.

“She loved to help people,” Dezymber Green said. “She would try to teach me how to do IVs and stuff like that. When I was in the hospital having her grandson, she was giving me more advice than the hospital was.”

On Wednesday, December 2, Converse police said Blount came to her home, got into an argument with her and allegedly beat her to the point of unconsciousness. Sadly, the next day, after suffering from bruises, a brain bleed and having to be placed on a ventilator to breathe, Latoucha Green passed away.

“We don’t feel whole anymore,” Dezymber Green said. “We could have never imagined for this to happen. We are all trying to hold it together but we are all still in shock.”

Her daughter said Latoucha Green ended her relationship with Blount three years ago but her giving heart still wanted to help him.

“She wanted to help him get back on his feet and he wasn’t doing what he was supposed to do and she had to make the decision to let him go and he wasn’t trying to hear that,” Dezymber Green said. “He couldn’t face that she didn’t want him anymore. I know my mom. She didn’t go down without a fight.”

At this time, Dezymber Green said she will never forgive Blount for the pain he has caused.

She said she hopes her mother’s story encourages other victims of domestic violence to get out and speak up.

“If you are being hurt by someone at home, let someone know,” Dezymber Green said. “Pay attention to the signs. There were a lot of signs that could have been acted on. You need to let someone know if something is going on as soon as possible. Don’t be blinded by love or being a good person because at the end of the day, these people who do stuff like this, they don’t care about that. They are selfish and care about themselves. Sometimes, you got to put yourself first.”

Blount is still being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $585,000 bond.

He is being charged with Aggravated Assault causing Bodily Injury and Murder.

