San Antonio healthcare workers among first in line to get Pfizer vaccine, says infectious disease doctor

Dr. Ruth Berggren, an infectious disease doctor with UT Health San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine said during KSAT Q&A that San Antonio’s medical community and first responders will be some of the first to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

“We have committees that are assigned to determine exactly who is at the highest risk and in the front row of taking care of COVID patients. And those people will be getting the vaccine first,” she said. Those who work in nursing homes and long term care facilities will also be part of the first tier of people getting vaccinated.

Dr. Berggren said San Antonio could see this first doses arrive as early as this week.

