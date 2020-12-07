What questions do you have about COVID-19 vaccine? Metro Health experts will answer them in Dec. 10 livestream

Scientists in the United States are on the cusp of having a federally approved COVID-19 vaccine ready to distribute, so we’re bringing together local experts to answer your questions about vaccines, how they will be distributed and what happens next.

On Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., KSAT anchor Isis Romero will host a livestream discussion with a panel of experts from San Antonio Metro Health and other health and government agencies to give you the most pertinent information about vaccines in South Texas. You can watch in this article, on KSAT.com and our free streaming app, KSAT-TV.

When and where will I be able to get a vaccine? Do I have to take one? How many doses do I need? Who gets the vaccine first? Will I get sick after the immunization? How many vaccines are there? How do I know it’s safe? (Let us know in the prompt below what questions you want answered.)

The following experts will be on the livestream to answer questions, ranging from the efficacy and advantages of the vaccines to the virus’ impact on communities of color and how the faith community will play a role in distribution:

Barring any major derailments, the first shipment of a vaccine could be distributed to a small group of Americans — like frontline health care workers — by mid-December, and a few more million doses for other high-risk people might be available by January.

Ultimately, the majority of Americans could have the option to take a vaccine by as early as the middle of 2021, which could be the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

The immunization for COVID-19 has been developed at record-breaking speed. Now comes the enormous challenge of distributing hundreds of millions of doses across the country in an organized and timely fashion.

