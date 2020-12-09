Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio add Saturday hours

SAN ANTONIO – Two COVID-19 testing sites for asymptomatic people have expanded their hours to include Saturdays in December.

Community Labs will offer testing at the Cuellar and Ramirez community centers on Dec. 12, 19 and 26. The hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Testing is free and open to anyone who does not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. It consists of a self-administered PCR test that delivers results in 24 hours, according to Community Labs, which partnered with the City of San Antonio.

“As San Antonio experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, it is more important than ever to identify the asymptomatic silent spreaders among us, so they can quarantine, helping to suppress the virus,” President of Community Labs Sal Webber said in a news release.

Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Proof of insurance is not required.

The existing schedule at the community centers, as well as the AT&T Center, will remain in place.

Cuellar Community Center at 5626 San Fernando St. and Ramirez Community Center at 1011 Gillette Blvd. are also open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Testing at the AT&T Center is offered from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Dec. 11 when there will be no testing due to a Spurs Sports & Entertainment event.

For those who do exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, the city of San Antonio also offers free testing. A complete schedule of testing options can be found by clicking here.

