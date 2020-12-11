68ºF

Local News

Navy searching for missing San Antonio sailor off Southern California coast

Ethan Goolsby, 20, was last seen in the water

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Navy, San Antonio, USS Theodore Roosevelt
In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))
In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))

A San Antonio family has identified the missing sailor on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, according to the Navy Times.

The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, a statement from the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and a command-wide muster determined one sailor was unaccounted for, the statement said.

The missing sailor was identified as Ethan Goolsby, a 20-year-old San Antonio native, by his parents Kelly and Michelle Goolsby, according to the Navy Times. A Navy official confirmed those details, according to the outlet.

The parents said they were notified that he was not on the aircraft carrier Thursday evening, hours after he was first spotted in the water.

“As far as they’re telling us, nobody saw him go over, so they don’t know where he fell from,” Michelle Goolsby, Ethan’s mother, told the Navy Times. “They wouldn’t tell us if he was floating, if he was struggling, if he was moving. They didn’t know.”

Ethan Goolsby had graduated basic training in January and was assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The parents are asking other Navy parents for their support while the search for their son is ongoing.

Kelly Goolsby, Ethan’s father, said the two would exchange videos of themselves doing pushups while Ethan was in quarantine for COVID-19 concerns. The aircraft carrier made headlines earlier this year after Navy Captain Brett Cozier was relieved of command for a letter he sent amid a coronavirus outbreak on the ship.

Goolsby’s parents told the Navy Times that Ethan Goolsby had joined the Navy on a five-year contract and hoped to become an officer.

The search for Ethan Goolsby continued Friday, with multiple ships taking part.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: