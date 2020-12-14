New Tesla location coming to Brownsville, mayor confirms

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville will get a new 14,000-square-foot Tesla location, Mayor Trey Mendez confirmed on Sunday.

Mendez said the announcement was the culmination of “months of secrecy” and that the project shows that “Brownsville is undoubtedly the innovation capital of the RGV.” The Tesla location will feature a service area and showroom.

After several months of secrecy, we can finally reveal that we are getting a Tesla location in Brownsville. It is a... Posted by Mayor Trey Mendez on Sunday, December 13, 2020

According to a report by the Brownsville Herald, the center will be located on the southbound frontage road of Interstate 69 E, just north of the Brownsville Sports Park.

Connie Miller, the retail and redevelopment manager for the city of Brownsville, told the Herald that the facility will feature a 1,925-square-foot service area and a 2,309-square-foot business area, which includes 1,425 square feet of showroom space.

Currently, the Tesla website lists that the supercharger facility has a target date of 2020, though no official date has been announced by city leaders as of yet.

The city of Brownsville is nearest to SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s Boca Chica launch facility.

