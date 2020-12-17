Baptist Health System expected to receive 3,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System is expected to receive 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and one doctor says she’s glad to be getting an extra layer of protection amid a rising number of cases in the area.

“The virus has caused so much stress on people, but especially people being in the hospital setting,” said Dr. Jocelyn Juarez, a physician hospitalist at Baptist Health System.

Baptist Health System frontline staff members will begin getting the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

“Even though this vaccine seemed to have been made pretty quickly, the research behind it has been going on for a long time, and just scientifically, it makes sense,” Juarez said.

Juarez was recently told she would be eligible to get the vaccine soon.

“I’d rather have this new vaccine than have the virus,” Juarez said.

Earlier this year, Juarez was pregnant with her second son.

“I had him in May, so that was a very scary time, especially being pregnant,” Juarez said.

Juarez returned to work in August.

“Things started slowing down a little bit more, and then now, more recently, we’re starting to see more cases,” she said.

Every day, Juarez hopes she did everything right to protect her family.

“I change in my garage. I change my clothes, and I shower as soon as I come home, and I will continue to do that,” Juarez said.

She said this vaccine will be an extra layer of protection for health care workers amid a surge in cases.

“Knowing that I have protection is very important for me and a sense of relief,” Juarez said.