‘Christmas miracle’: San Antonio Food Bank finds thousands in unclaimed property

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank recently claimed enough unclaimed property to provide nearly 140,000 meals to the community, and the Comptroller’s Office says more notable Texas food pantries may be owed thousands of dollars.

The Comptroller’s Office is working with food banks across Texas to help them find unclaimed property that could help them fill up their food supply this holiday season.

“The Feeding Texas network of food banks, along with partners around the state, has been working tirelessly to meet the increased need, and we’re pleased to assist their efforts,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “Every dollar can go a long way in helping needy Texans make ends meet during these unprecedented times, so I’m encouraging all food banks to check ClaimItTexas.org to see if we’re holding some of their unclaimed property.”

RELATED: Texas paid $300 million in unclaimed property claims over last year. Check to see if you are owed.

The San Antonio Food Bank had more than $19,000 in unclaimed property.

“It’s a bit of a Christmas miracle to get a gift of unclaimed property via the state Comptroller’s office,” said Eric Cooper, CEO and president of the San Antonio Food Bank. “In fact, the miracle was so much, in our case, it will provide nearly 140,000 meals to those facing hunger in San Antonio this holiday season.”

The Comptroller’s Office says unclaimed property for food banks may include utility deposits, uncashed checks and refunds from vendors, among other things.

The Comptroller’s Office has partnered with a contact at Feeding Texas to match food banks with their unclaimed property.

Visit FeedingTexas.org to find out how you can help your local food bank. To search for unclaimed property, visit ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274.