Oracle planning to relocate its headquarters to Texas

Oracle will join several other tech companies that have already made Austin their home, including Google, Facebook, Dell, IBM and others.

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the company’s big move. It’s the most recent move to the Lone Star State. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk recently announced his decision to move to Texas as well.

Oracle spokesperson spoke to Business Insider on the company’s relocation, and said ultimately, it was a move that was in the best interests for the company and its employees.

Oracle has been based in California since 1977, according to Business Insider.

Gov. Abbott issued a statement following Oracle’s announcement and said the relocation will be beneficial to the company and the state as a whole.

The statement reads: “Oracle is a global technology giant with an already strong presence here in Texas, and we are proud to welcome its headquarters to Austin. While some states are driving away businesses with high taxes and heavy-handed regulations, we continue to see a tidal wave of companies like oracle moving to Texas thanks to our friendly business climate, low taxes, and the best workforce in the nation. Most important of all, these companies are looking for a home where they have the freedom to grow their business and better serve their employees and customers, and when it comes to economic prosperity, there is no place like the lone star state”

No date for Oracle’s relocation to Texas has been announced as of yet.