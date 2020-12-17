60ºF

San Antonio native chosen to compete in 2022 Olympics on USA Bobsled Team

Boone Niederhofer is a Churchill High School Alum and is one of 11 team members

Cody King, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2018, file photo, driver Justin Olsen and Christopher Fogt, Carlo Valdes and Nathan Weber, of the United States, start their third heat during the four-man bobsled final at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. USA Bobsled and Skeleton couldn't hit the road recruiting this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, they made Olympic hopefuls come to them and do so online. USABS took its recruiting process digital this year and team officials say it has led to significant upticks in interest. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man will compete in the 2022 Olympics after being selected to join the USA’s Bobsled National Team.

Boone Niederhofer, who is a Churchill High School alum, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he was named as one of the 11 team members to join the 2020-2021 USA Men’s Bobsled National Team.

Other teammates that will be joining Niederhofer include: Codie Bascue, Geoff Gadbois, Hakeem Saboor, Adrian Adams, Kris Horn, Blaine McConnell, Carlo Valdes, Charlie Volker, Kyle Wilcox, and Josh Williamson, according to Team USA’s website.

This is the first “national team berth” for Niederhofer, Team USA officials said.

Due to the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic this year, the U.S. team did not compete in Europe for the first half of the season, officials said. However, the team does plan to send athletes to start the second half of the season in Winterberg, Germany.

You can read more about Team USA here.

