Man struck, killed by vehicle while running across street on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while running across the street on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5 a.m., Sunday, on Northwest Loop 410 and Evers.

A witness told police the man was running across the road when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver told police she didn’t see the man in the roadway at the time of the crash.

The incident is being ruled as an accident and the driver is not facing any charges.

Officials have not yet released the man’s identity, pending family notification.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

