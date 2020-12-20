Space Force celebrates first birthday, DOD officials commemorate with letter

Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman (R), Space Force and Command Senior Enlisted Leader and CMSgt Roger Towberman (L), with Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett present US President Donald Trump with the official flag of the United States Space Force in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images)

The United States Space Force is celebrating its first birthday as a part of the Department of Defense, officials announced on Sunday.

Today marks the U.S. Space Force's 1st Birthday!@SpaceForceDoD organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space, and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.#HBDSpaceForcehttps://t.co/EOP9gIYJLM pic.twitter.com/v78B0k4BrD — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) December 20, 2020

Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett; Chief of Space Operations for the Space Force, John Raymond; and the Space Force’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, Towberman, all penned a letter to Space Force Guardians, saluting them on a year full of milestones.

“Guardians,

Today we mark the first anniversary of the establishment of the United States Space Force. Each American armed service traces its origin to a critical moment in our nation’s history. Our Army, Navy, and Marine Corps were established in the crucible of America’s Revolutionary War. The Air Force became an independent service after the allied victory in World War II and as America prepared to defend freedom in a global Cold War. Now, with renewed focus on great power competition in an era of indispensable space, we have been called to compete! We are resolved to ensure America continues to enjoy a stable, secure and accessible space domain to protect the people and interests of the United States and our allies.

Our first year has been incredible by any standard. Looking back, you invented a lean and agile service that unleashed the boldness in our DNA. Through grassroots efforts, you forged a new Spacepower doctrine, updating the military art and science of space as a warfighting domain. Knowing that America and its Space Force will never fight alone, you built powerful partnerships with the joint force and other space-faring nations. And most notably, you became an incubator for change, charting a course to build the first digital service, accelerate innovation, and revolutionize capability development. Making these accomplishments even more impressive, you did this while executing critical missions and taking care of teammates during a global pandemic.

You have written the first chapter of our story. More important than what you wrote is the way you wrote it. You have established an enduring heritage punctuated by agility, innovation, and boldness. As we look toward the future, you will be the authors of America’s security, strength, and leadership in freedom’s highest frontier. We thank you and your families for your service, sacrifice, and commitment to the defense of our nation.

Happy 1st Birthday and Semper Supra!”

Image courtesy of the Department of Defense. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

