Firefighter who ‘mooned’ SAPD helicopter suspended 20 days

File photo - one of four helicopters that make up the E.A.G.L.E. unit prepares to take off from Stinson Municipal Airport.

SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter who bared his buttock and “mooned” a San Antonio Police Department Eagle helicopter earlier this year has been suspended 20 days, city discipline records show.

Engineer Carthel Williams was originally given an indefinite suspension in early November, but the punishment was later shortened as part of a signed release and settlement agreement with San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

The incident took place April 29 while Williams was on-duty and in full uniform. Pictures were taken and later distributed to other people, suspension records show.

Williams was cited for violating SAFD rules pertaining to conduct and behavior, negative public image and inappropriate behavior.

Williams began serving the suspension Nov. 7, but forfeited some leave time instead of serving the entire suspension, records show.

