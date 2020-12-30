Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Highway 281 in South Bexar County, BCSO says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 281 late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 24500 block of Highway 281 South near Mogford Road in South Bexar County.

According to deputies, a white sport utility vehicle struck a 59-year-old man and kept going.

The BCSO has detained one person in connection with the crash. It is unclear if they face any charges.

The sheriff’s office did say when found, the driver of the vehicle will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.